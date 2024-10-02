Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A defendant gets a new trial as part of the fallout from a federal judge's misconduct. Plus, opponents of a mine near Tok speak out after an ore hauling truck is involved in a fatal accident. And, a shocking bear encounter caught on camera delays the start of fat bear week.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.