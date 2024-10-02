Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published October 2, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
a small shop
The former location of Gator Guns in Kenai. (Riley Board/KDLL)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A defendant gets a new trial as part of the fallout from a federal judge's misconduct. Plus, opponents of a mine near Tok speak out after an ore hauling truck is involved in a fatal accident. And, a shocking bear encounter caught on camera delays the start of fat bear week.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
