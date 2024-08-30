Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 30, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:57 PM AKDT
Lt. Marc Patzke gives a tour of an indoor gun range at the Anchorage Police Department Training Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

City officials work to solve the housing shortage in Valdez. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski visits the site of Sunday's fatal landslide in Ketchikan. And, an Alaska company releases a re-imagined version of the iconic bunny boot.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Eric Stone in Valdez

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
