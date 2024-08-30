Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 30, 2024
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
City officials work to solve the housing shortage in Valdez. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski visits the site of Sunday's fatal landslide in Ketchikan. And, an Alaska company releases a re-imagined version of the iconic bunny boot.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Eric Stone in Valdez
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.