Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 30, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

City officials work to solve the housing shortage in Valdez. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski visits the site of Sunday's fatal landslide in Ketchikan. And, an Alaska company releases a re-imagined version of the iconic bunny boot.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

Eric Stone in Valdez

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.