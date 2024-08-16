Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 16, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage residents gather to remember a 16-year-old killed by police. Plus, Alaskans weigh in on the upcoming election. And, already strapped for child care, some Juneau providers had to scramble after a home daycare flooded.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Liz Ruskin, Eric Stone and Matt Faubion in Eagle River

Anna Canny in Juneau

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.