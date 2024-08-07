Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy issues a state disaster declaration after record glacial-outburst flooding in Juneau. Plus, a District Court Judge rules that challenged Mat-Su school library books must be returned to shelves. And, far removed from the road system, Bethel residents find odds and ends at the local landfill.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Liz Ruskin, Tim Rockey and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.