Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:47 PM AKDT
A man walks up a set of stairs as water pours into his home.
Buddy Krick wades through water inside his house on Long Drive following Juneau’s annual glacial outburst flood on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy issues a state disaster declaration after record glacial-outburst flooding in Juneau. Plus, a District Court Judge rules that challenged Mat-Su school library books must be returned to shelves. And, far removed from the road system, Bethel residents find odds and ends at the local landfill.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Liz Ruskin, Tim Rockey and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey