Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:37 PM AKDT
Water fills the streets and floods houses in the Mendenhall Valley early morning on Tuesday, July 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Rich Ross)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Record-breaking glacial outburst flooding in Juneau prompts evacuations. Plus, the Alaska Permanent Fund is on course for a fiscal crisis. And, a Somali immigrant shares his story — and joy — as he becomes a U.S. citizen.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
