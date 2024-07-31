Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Published July 31, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKDT
A police man speaking behind a podium with flags in the back
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case discusses the release of officers' body camera footage in the May 13, 2024 shooting of Kristopher Handy during a Wednesday, July 31, 2024 news conference at Anchorage Police Department headquarters. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some state lawmakers criticize Gov. Dunleavy's veto of Alaska Reads Act funding. Plus, the state clears Anchorage police officers in a man's fatal shooting. And, a webcam brings bears of the Tongass National Forest to the world.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
