Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some state lawmakers criticize Gov. Dunleavy's veto of Alaska Reads Act funding. Plus, the state clears Anchorage police officers in a man's fatal shooting. And, a webcam brings bears of the Tongass National Forest to the world.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.