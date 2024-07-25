Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:44 PM AKDT
An RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems set up on a launch pad at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska. (Courtesy ABL Space Systems)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance identifies challenges facing the city in her first month on the job. Plus, a Juneau health care facility for children in crisis closes less than a year after it opened. And, a Facebook group helps connect teens with odd jobs during the summer.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
