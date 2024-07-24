Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia is heading toward Alaska. Plus, Anchorage's new Chief Administrative Officer says staffing shortages are a major challenge. And, Kenai Peninsula residents reduce fish waste by turning salmon skins into salmon leather.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Alain d'Epresmesnil in Haines

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

