Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Democrats quickly rally support around Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden ends his bid for reelection. Plus, what will the Supreme Court's rollback of the Chevron deference mean for Alaska fisheries? And, a nonprofit is expanding the protected wetlands at Potter Marsh in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Anisa Vietze and Ava White in Anchorage

Meg Duff in Dillingham

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.