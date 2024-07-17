Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's lengthy review times for police shootings draws criticism from its deputy attorney general. Plus, a Cook Inlet lease sale is on hold to consider the impact on endangered whales. And, the first ever Miss WEIO from Emmonak is crowned in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Jamie Diep in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.