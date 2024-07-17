Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Alaska Native Dancers.
A group of Alaska Native Dancers perform for tourists at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's lengthy review times for police shootings draws criticism from its deputy attorney general. Plus, a Cook Inlet lease sale is on hold to consider the impact on endangered whales. And, the first ever Miss WEIO from Emmonak is crowned in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
