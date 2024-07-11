Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 11, 2024 at 5:38 PM AKDT
A group of people cut a ribbon.
Steve Cleary, executive director for Alaska Trails, holds a giant pair of scissors for the ribbon cutting of Russian Jack Park's new single track bike trails in Anchorage on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

King Cove residents contemplate an uncertain future after the town's fish processing plant shuts down. Plus, Kuskokwim River groups say trawlers are damaging their fisheries and call on federal officials to take action. And, mountain bikers enjoy the opening of new singletrack trails in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey