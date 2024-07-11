Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

King Cove residents contemplate an uncertain future after the town's fish processing plant shuts down. Plus, Kuskokwim River groups say trawlers are damaging their fisheries and call on federal officials to take action. And, mountain bikers enjoy the opening of new singletrack trails in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.