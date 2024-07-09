Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Joshua Kindred is a nominee for U.S. District Court in Alaska. Image from Senate Judiciary Committee video.
Joshua Kindred is a nominee for U.S. District Court in Alaska. Image from Senate Judiciary Committee video.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska U.S. Senators condemn resigned Judge Joshua Kindred's behavior. Plus, an Anchorage jobs report says employers are looking for more skilled trade workers. And, a program in Kotzebue teaches people how to find and identify edible plants around them.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
