Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 8, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
evidence markers
Evidence markers on the ground within a police cordon at a July 8, 2024 shooting in which officers wounded a man on Bragaw Street. (Chris Klint/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The ACLU says the corrections department is restricting inmates' access to private conversations with attorneys. Plus, the state's largest newspaper will reduce its printing schedule to two days a week. And, archaeologists find ancient bones from dogs and fish at a site near Delta Junction. 

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
