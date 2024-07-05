Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 5, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM AKDT
A breakdancer
Jeremy Viray hits a freeze mid dance at FlowZone Dance Studio in Anchorage on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision will likely have major impacts for Alaska. Plus, Southeast tribes argue they deserve a say when Canadian mines impact Alaska's fisheries. Plus, an Anchorage break dancer hopes the Olympics will boost its popularity in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Anna Canny in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
