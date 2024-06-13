Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Researchers study why salmon are showing up farther north in the Arctic. Plus, farmers welcome early-season precipitation to the Interior. And, a romance-themed bookstore opens in Anchorage as part of a nationwide trend.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Casey Grove, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.