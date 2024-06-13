Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Researchers study why salmon are showing up farther north in the Arctic. Plus, farmers welcome early-season precipitation to the Interior. And, a romance-themed bookstore opens in Anchorage as part of a nationwide trend.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Casey Grove, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Colette Czarnecki in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
