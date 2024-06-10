Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 10, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:48 PM AKDT
people dance on stage for a celebration
Dancers fill the stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Moving king salmon to the endangered species list could impact fisheries all along the Gulf of Alaska. Plus, a lawsuit seeks to restore fishing rights for Alaskans on the state's only Native reservation. And, Kodiak residents rescue a sea lion tangled in plastic.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Seward
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Hannah Flor and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
