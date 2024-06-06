Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal regulators say Alaska needs tougher limits on pollutants allowed to enter waterways. Plus, businesses in Downtown Anchorage say the city's struggles with homelessness have hurt their bottom line. And, Alaska's remoteness means a cyberattack on its infrastructure could cause big problems.

Reports tonight:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.