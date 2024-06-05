Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
a woman speaks in front of two flags
Anchorage Police chief designee Bianca Cross speaks at a press conference at APD headquarters on June 5, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska gasline announces a step forward. But the project still faces significant hurdles and skepticism. Plus, researchers work to improve glacial flood forecasts in Juneau. And, students on the Robotics team in Bethel translate the lyrics from Yup'ik dances into English.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Anna Canny, Yvonne Krumrey an Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
