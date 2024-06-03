Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 3, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police chief designee Bianca Cross speaks at a press conference at APD headquarters on June 3, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Anchorage Police chief designee Bianca Cross speaks at a press conference at APD headquarters on June 3, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Young Alaskans sue the state to stop the Alaska gasline project. Plus, facing a financial crisis, Juneau's hospital considers cutting some programs. And, high schoolers on the Kenai Peninsula learn about law enforcement during a summer boot camp.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey