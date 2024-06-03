Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 3, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Young Alaskans sue the state to stop the Alaska gasline project. Plus, facing a financial crisis, Juneau's hospital considers cutting some programs. And, high schoolers on the Kenai Peninsula learn about law enforcement during a summer boot camp.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.