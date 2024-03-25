Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 25, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:42 PM AKDT
man speaking in legislative chamber
Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, speaks in support of a bill that would boost rural schools' internet speeds on March 25, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The State Senate passes a bill to help increase internet speeds at rural schools. Plus, a cyberattack leaves one Alaska healthcare provider struggling to stay in business. And athletes and fans of Native Youth Olympics hope to see the sport expand to the Lower 48.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
