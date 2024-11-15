Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New Anchorage mayor’s approach to homeless services | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published November 15, 2024 at 3:53 PM AKST
Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance and Farina Brown, special assistant to the mayor for homelessness and health, joined Lori Townsend to discuss winter shelter and the new mayor's approach to addressing homelessness in Anchorage (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Alaska winters can be formidable, especially for people who don’t have a home, but Anchorage officials are creating new connections with vulnerable Alaskans to offer help.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance and Farina Brown, special assistant to the mayor for homelessness and health, to discuss the plan for shelter this Winter and the new mayor’s long-term plans to address homelessness.

