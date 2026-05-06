What Recent Federal Funding Decisions Mean for Alaska Public Media

Recent headlines about federal funding for public media have raised important questions, and we want to take a moment to provide clarity on what’s changed—and what hasn’t.

What the recent ruling means

A federal judge recently ruled that an executive order issued by Donald Trump to restrict certain federal support for NPR and PBS was unconstitutional. The decision, issued by Randolph Moss, affirms an important principle: public media has the right to operate independently, free from government interference based on viewpoint.

This represents a meaningful victory for press freedom and reinforces the importance of protecting independent journalism.

What the ruling does not change

While significant, this decision does not restore the federal funding for public media that Congress eliminated last summer. That funding—totaling more than a billion dollars nationwide—remains unavailable, and its loss continues to affect stations across the country, including Alaska Public Media.

What this means for Alaska Public Media

For Alaska Public Media, the loss of federal funding created a $1.49 million annual gap.

In response, Alaska Public Media launched the Fund the Gap campaign—an effort to ensure that the local journalism, storytelling, and essential services you rely on remain strong and independent. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’ve already made meaningful progress. Still, there is more work to do to secure a sustainable future.

As the national landscape continues to evolve, Alaska Public Media remains focused on serving the state with trusted news, cultural programming, and educational resources—without interruption and without outside influence.

Looking ahead

Alaska Public Media is deeply grateful for the continued support of its members and community during this period of change. That support plays a vital role in sustaining independent, local journalism across the state.

Learn more about the Fund the Gap campaign and follow along for progress updates at alaskapublic.org/fundthegap.

