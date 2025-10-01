Alaska Public Media wins top journalism awards

Alaska Public Media is honored to have received five major journalism awards this summer—recognition that reflects our ongoing commitment to storytelling that informs, inspires, and brings Alaskans closer to the issues that matter.

In July, we earned three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast journalism. We received the coveted Overall Excellence award for Region 1, a testament to the strength of our entire news operation. Alaska News Nightly won in the Newscast category, and Liz Ruskin received the Hard News award for her insightful profile, “Meet Scott Kendall, Father of Alaska’s Ranked Choice Voting and Lightning Rod for the Right.” Her work exemplifies how great reporting can make complicated topics clear and accessible.

We also celebrated two wins at the Public Media Awards from the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). Talk of Alaska was honored in News & Public Affairs and Environment categories, for the episode “The Potential for a Mount Spurr Eruption,” which translated complex science into vital, understandable information for Alaskans.

Both the Murrow Awards and the Public Media Awards highlight journalism that exemplifies integrity, clarity, and community impact. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievement in storytelling across broadcast and digital news, while the Public Media Awards—judged by expert panels within and beyond the industry—celebrate the best work from more than 300 NETA member stations nationwide. Together, these honors affirm Alaska Public Media’s mission to provide trusted reporting that informs, engages, and empowers Alaska’s diverse communities.