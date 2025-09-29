Alaska Insight on hold just before season nine premiere

Hello from the Alaska Public Media newsroom where we are honored to have just received three Edward R. Murrow regional awards! One for Alaska News Nightly, one for overall excellence and one for a politics story reported by Liz Ruskin. Murrow is a journalistic hero of mine and these awards are a big deal in the news industry.

That’s the good news. Despite challenges, our reporters and editors continue to produce stellar journalism that helps Alaskans and the world better understand our economy, politics and culture.

The not-so-good news is that the loss of federal funding means we will not be able to produce our weekly public affairs program, Alaska Insight. Television programming is expensive, and the federal cuts forced us to make difficult decisions.

I’m sad we cannot bring you Season 9 this fall. I love hosting the program and am proud of the powerful conversations we brought to air—health officials during the pandemic, public safety leaders during natural disasters, stories of resilience, and perspectives from Alaska’s diverse cultures. We had a strong lineup ready for this season before Congress voted to end CPB funding. To protect our core services, we had no choice but to put Alaska Insight on hold.

Public broadcasting is a lifesaving service. In my 30-plus years I’ve seen firsthand how it changes lives. On the same day the U.S. Senate voted to end federal funding, KUCB and KSDP in the Aleutians were scrambling to keep residents informed after an earthquake triggered a tsunami concern. At AKPM we amplified their coverage, connecting Alaskans across the state. That moment underscored what’s at stake: while some in Congress questioned our value, local stations were proving it in real time by keeping people safe.

I am grateful we can continue to bring you robust radio reporting such as Alaska Morning News and Alaska News Nightly each day, keeping you informed on the big issues facing our state.

To continue that important service—and to work toward bringing back programs like Alaska Insight—please become a member of Alaska Public Media today. If you are already a member, thank you. If you can increase your support, now is the time. Your dollars keep independent journalism alive, demanding accountability and elevating voices that might otherwise go unheard. This is democracy at its best: you vote with your dollars for clarity, context and objectivity in Alaska’s news.

Thank you for supporting this essential work.