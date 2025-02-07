Alaska Public Media SMS Terms and Conditions

1. Overview

By opting into the SMS messaging service provided by Alaska Public Media, you agree to receive text messages related to our services, promotions, and important updates. These Terms and Conditions govern your participation in our SMS program.

This agreement is between you and Alaska Public Media. All references to “Alaska Public Media," "we," "our," or "us" refer to Alaska Public Media, 3877 University Drive, Anchorage AK 99508.

2. Message Content

Subscribers may receive text messages that include:

Informational updates

Promotional offers and discounts

Transactional and account-related notifications

Customer service alerts

3. Message Frequency

Message frequency may vary based on user engagement and preferences. This Text Messaging Service is for conversational person-to-person communication between you and our employees. We may send you an initial message providing details about the service. After that, the number of text messages you receive will vary depending on how you use our services and whether you take steps to generate more text messages from us (such as by sending a HELP request).

4. Message & Data Rates

We do not charge you for the messages you send and receive via this text message service. But message and data rates may apply, so depending on your plan with your wireless or other applicable provider, you may be charged by your carrier or other applicable provider.

5. Customer Support

For assistance with our SMS service, you can:

Text HELP for support instructions

for support instructions Call us at (907) 550-8400

Email us at membership@alaskapublic.org

6. Opt-Out Information

You can unsubscribe from our SMS service at any time by texting STOP. After opting out, you will no longer receive SMS messages from us unless you re-enroll.

7. Privacy & Data Usage

Your information will be handled per our Privacy Policy. We do not share or sell your personal data.

8. Changes to Terms

We may update these Terms and Conditions at any time. Continued use of our SMS service constitutes acceptance of the revised terms.

9. Liability Disclaimer

Alaska Public Media is not responsible for any delays or failures in message delivery. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

For more information, please contact us at membership@alaskapublic.org