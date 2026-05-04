Celebrate with us at Member Appreciation Day | May 16

Join Alaska Public Media as we celebrate you—our community of members—at Member Appreciation Day!

Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 11 am – 2 pm

Alaska Public Media Broadcast Studio

📍 3877 University Drive, AK 99508 Alaska Public Media Broadcast Studio



RSVP

An RSVP helps us prepare enough food, activities, and space to make the day enjoyable for our whole community.

This free family-friendly event is our way of saying thank you for being part of the community that makes public media possible. Whether you’ve been a long-time, returning or new member - this one’s for you! Not a member? It’s not too late! All you need to do is make a donation of any amount.

We’re planning a fun and welcoming day with activities for all ages, opportunities to meet our team, and a chance to go behind the scenes at Alaska Public Media.

Meet your reporters and connect with our journalists

and connect with our journalists A bounce house , lawn games, and kids activities

, lawn games, and kids activities A visit from Molly of Denali

Raffles and interactive activity stations

A light lunch and refreshments

and refreshments Behind-the-scenes station tours and hands-on experiences

You’ll be able to learn more about our news, content, and community work.

This event is our way of saying thank you, highlighting what makes our Alaska Public Media community so special, and celebrating the role you play in it.