Community Advisory Board Meeting | April 8

Join the conversation on programming and services at Alaska Public Media.

These public discussions, led by Community Advisory members and staff, aim to reflect the diverse needs of our communities. Each meeting opens with a 3-minute open mic for public comments and questions.

Learn about Alaska Public Media’s latest updates, including programs, events, and fundraising efforts.

This hybrid event can be attended via Zoom or in person at the Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center. Register to reserve your spot.