From Dirt to Dinner: Meet alaska’s local food producers

Join Alaska Public Media and community partners as we dive into the resilient world of Alaska’s local food producers at this special PermaFestival Winter Series event at the Anchorage Museum's Seed Lab. From Dirt to Dinner invites you to explore the stories behind the people who grow, forage, and cultivate food in Alaska’s unique and often challenging climate. This event is brought to you by Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) and is part of Yarducopia.

Monday, April 27, 2026 | 5:30 – 8 pm

Seed Lab | The Anchorage Museum

📍 111 W. 6th Ave, AK 99501

Suggested Donation: $20 | All proceeds benefit Alaska Public Media's Indie Alaska series. Seed Lab | The Anchorage MuseumSuggested Donation: $20 |



Register

Through a curated screening of episodes from our local series, Indie Alaska, you’ll gain insight into the dedication, creativity, and passion it takes to produce food in the North. Stay afterward for a discussion with the film producers and connect with others who care about local food systems.

Event Schedule

5:30 PM – Food & Community Potluck

6:00 PM – Film Vignettes Screening (Indie Alaska)

7:15 PM – Discussion with Food Producers

What to Expect

Inspiring short films highlighting Alaska’s farmers, foragers, and gardeners

A welcoming community potluck (bring a dish if you’d like!)

Conversation and Q&A with the filmmakers — Join food producers Josh Smith, and Tim and Lisa Meyers to discuss the dedication and passion it takes to grow and gather in Alaska’s unique climate.

Opportunities to connect with others passionate about local food and sustainability

Spots are limited—be sure to register in advance.