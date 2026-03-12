The Anchorage Weekender: Local theater, food trucks and 6 more local events

It’s time to spring forward into weekend freedom.

The Anchorage Weekender rounded up eight things happening this weekend, from the opening of Mad Myrna’s “Greese” to a guinea pig adoption event.

Mad Myrna’s presents “Grease”

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Mad Myrna’sIs March too early to celebrate summer loving? Are you hopelessly devoted to the songs of “ Grease ?” Well, you might find Mad Myrna’s upcoming production of the musical to be… the one that you want. Slick back your hair, slap on your leather jacket and re-enroll in beauty school, because you won't want to miss what promises to be a talent-packed show. The production runs from March 12 through April 25.

Tickets run about $50 and are going fast.

Junior Ranger: Fossils ForayFriday, 1 to 3 p.m., Campbell Creek Science Center

Little explorers who want to experience what it’s like to be a paleontologist and dig for dinosaur bones can join the Campbell Creek Science Center for a trip back in time to millions of years ago when those terrible lizards walked the earth. It’s a fun, educational event, and who knows, maybe it’ll spark a lifelong passion in a future dino expert.

Admission is $8 and you need to register in advance. All kids must be accompanied by an adult for the entire program.

2026 Oscar-nominated Short Films: Animated

Friday, 7 p.m., Bear Tooth Theatre

Experience Oscar-nominated short animated films on the big screen, ahead of the annual awards show. The feature-length screening will show “The Girl Who Cried Pearls,” “Butterfly,” “Forevergreen,” “Retirement Plan,” and “The Three Sisters.” This presentation is unrated, so viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets start at $7.

Anchorage Community Theater’s “Marvel”

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m., Anchorage Community Theater

Take off this weekend and celebrate Women’s History Month with Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “ Marvel .” The play about Alaska’s first female aviator was written by ACT Executive Director Matt Fernandez and is directed by Mary Giles. Watch as aviator Marvel Crosson races against Amelia Earhart and others in the first Women’s Air Derby in 1929.

Adult tickets are $25, seniors/military/students are $20 and children are $15.

Zoo Lights

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Alaska Zoo

Wander the Alaska Zoo this weekend and enjoy extravagant light displays as you meet the local animal residents. With Spring Break wrapping up, it’s your last chance to see the animated Zoo Lights and walk under the colorful canopies until November.

Tickets are $25 for anyone 3 and up. Children 2 and under are free.

14th Annual Spenard Food Truck Carnival Opening Day 2026

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Koot’s parking lot

Celebrate the coming of spring with some tasty grub from local food vendors. The Spenard Food Truck Carnival will be kicking off their 14th year, so why not stuff your face with delicious delicacies in a casual environment? The carnival will operate on Saturdays until April 11 and will switch to Thursdays from April 16 to Sept. 24.

Spenard Song Circle Annual Fundraiser with Emma Hill, Evan Phillips and Rosie Rush

Saturday, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., The Nave

Help support Spenard Song Circle’s future events with their annual fundraiser this Saturday. Join Shane Russell for a free songwriter’s workshop at 2 p.m., get on stage for a free all-ages open mic hosted by Emma Hill at 4 p.m. and wrap up the evening with mocktails and music from Hill, Evan Phillips and Rosie Rush from 6 to 9 p.m.

General admission is $25.

Clovers and Cuddles Adoption Event

Sunday, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Green Connection

There are guinea pigs in need of rescue, and you could be their hero. Find your new best friend and help an animal in need this Sunday at the Clovers and Cuddles adoption event hosted by Juniper’s Guinea Pig Rescue . The event is free and open to the public.

