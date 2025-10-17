Anchorage city leaders declare local disaster to assist hundreds displaced by Western Alaska storms

Anchorage city leaders voted Friday to extend an emergency declaration as the city welcomes hundreds of people displaced by heavy flooding in Western Alaska from Typhoon Halong.

Following a disaster declaration from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance declared a local emergency, which the Assembly voted to extend to mid-December. LaFrance says the proclamation allows the city to quickly mobilize resources to help those in need.

“It will allow us to reallocate resources and deploy staff as necessary to support the state's emergency response,” LaFrance said.

Currently, the city is operating two shelters for evacuees -- one at the Alaska Airlines Center and another at the Egan Center -- and expects to host up to 1,600 people.

The Anchorage School District is also anticipating an influx of students as families relocate to the city. Superintendent Jharret Bryantt said his team is working with the Lower Yukon School District to prevent a lengthy pause in any student’s learning.

“We're anticipating at least over 100 students, if not more than 200 students,” Bryantt said.

As the city works to settle those displaced by the storm, donations have poured in. An official with the Alaska Community Foundation said the group has received over 11,000 donations, totalling more than $1.4 million. He said the funding is set to be dispersed to those in need early next week.