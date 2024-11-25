Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 25, 2024

Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney stands during Chief Justice Peter Maassen’s State of the Judiciary speech to the Legislature on Feb. 7, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials prepare to recount ballots after the repeal of ranked choice voting failed by a slim margin. Plus, experts say more Alaskans are combining opioids with stimulants. And, Indigenous Alaskans salvage parts of the washed-up fin whale in Anchorage for art.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Simon Lopez in Homer

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.