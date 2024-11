The new Amazon facility in Anchorage on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Amazon’s delivery station has been open for about a year in Anchorage.

Company officials say it has sped up delivery times. But we want to hear from you.

Have you noticed a difference? Has it changed how and what you order? Let us know. Please fill out the form below or reach reporter Ava White directly at awhite@alaskapublic.org.

Your information will help inform our reporting.

