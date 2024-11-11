Man arrested in Tuluksak following early morning shooting

The lower Kuskokwim River community of Tuluksak is seen in 2021. (Olivia Ebertz/KYUK)

A man in Tuluksak has been charged with attempted murder after Alaska State Troopers said that he allegedly shot another man in the foot and fired at other people in the community at some point early on the morning of Nov. 8.

Troopers said that they arrived in the lower Kuskokwim River community the same day based on reports that multiple people were intoxicated and discharging firearms, and that at least one person had been shot.

Following an initial investigation, troopers said that they determined that 28-year-old Peter Napoka had allegedly shot an adult male in the foot and had fired at others. While a perimeter was being set around a residence where Napoka was located, he fled on foot armed with a rifle, according to troopers.

After an unspecified amount of time, troopers said that Napoka surrendered and was taken into custody.

Napoka has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, seven counts of felony assault, and two counts of weapons misconduct.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Bethel District Court.