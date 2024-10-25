Suicide warning signs and prevention | Line One

CDC data shows that in 2022, there was one death by suicide for every 11 minutes. While the stigma around mental health has begun to fade, this is a reminder that many struggles are still hidden. The signs of suicidal thoughts are not always obvious and recognizing them in yourself and loved ones is vitally important. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss those signs and share resources for suicide prevention.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Dr. Seth Bricklin – Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Psychology Services of Alaska

