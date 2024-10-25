Suicide warning signs and prevention | Line One

CDC data shows that in 2022, there was one death by suicide for every 11 minutes. While the stigma around mental health has begun to fade, this is a reminder that many struggles are still hidden. The signs of suicidal thoughts are not always obvious and recognizing them in yourself and loved ones is vitally important. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest discuss those signs and share resources for suicide prevention.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Seth Bricklin – Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Psychology Services of Alaska
RESOURCES:
- CDC Suicide prevention strategies, risk factors, and resources
- CDC Suicide prevention fact sheet
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Harvard School of Public Health – Means Matter
- Common myths about suicide
- 5 Action Steps to Help Someone Having Thoughts of Suicide
- Supporting someone with suicidal thoughts
- Psychology Today – Why Do Suicidal People Not Seek Help?
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE:
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.