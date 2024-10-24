Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Flooding near Kotzebue’s lagoon on Oct. 22, 2024 (Courtesy Micheal Andrew Gudmundson)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Members of Alaska’s business community are divided over a ballot measure to raise the minimum wage. Plus, emergency responders head to Kotzebue to assist with flood cleanup. And, Anchorage residents anxiously await the return of the white raven.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and John Ramos in Akiak

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.