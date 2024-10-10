Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The Alaska Zoo’s newest addition, Natasha, came from a zoo in Kansas. (Courtesy Alaska Zoo Staff)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As tastes change in Japan, the lucrative Alaska herring market is disappearing. Plus, the Alaska Zoo gets a new addition: an Amur tiger.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Anna Canny in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Japan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

a portrait of a man outside

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him atcgrove@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Caseyhere

