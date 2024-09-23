Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 20, 2024

Sgt. Matthew Hall, APD’s peer support coordinator, sets up a mock critical incident stress debrief session. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

With a growing focus on mental health, Anchorage police hope a new law will help officers connect to resources. Plus, Quakers from Oregon return artifacts and apologize to Tlingit Tribal members in Kake. And, locally-grown produce takes the spotlight at Soldotna’s Harvest Moon Festival.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.