Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 9, 2024

Terrie Boskofsky shows the T-hirt the family made. The portrait of Cassanda Boskofsky was taken when she attended West High School. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

The family of a missing Indigenous woman, believed to be a homicide victim, searches for answers. Plus, a Louisiana man is dead after a helicopter crash near King Salmon. And, Sitka residents team up to help staff local libraries.

