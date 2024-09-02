Palmer man killed at local gas station

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday at a Palmer gas station, police say.

Police have arrested Isaac Beshaw, 22 of Palmer, on a murder charge in the death of Steven Williams, who also lived in Palmer, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, officers were called to the Speedway Express gas station on Glacier View Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Monday. They found Williams dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” the statement says.

Beshaw was arrested for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further public threat.

Additional information was not immediately available.