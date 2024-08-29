Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Experts answer questions from Ketchikan residents four days after a fatal landslide. Plus, a report shows health risks caused by microplastics. And, a permafrost monitoring project puts tools in the hands of local communities to collect their own data.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Liz Ruskin and Anisa Vietze in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.