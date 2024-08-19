What is Project Anchorage and could a sales tax improve the city? | Hometown, Alaska

A group of business leaders in Anchorage is proposing a sales tax that would fund new community projects and relieve some property tax burdens. But how does this proposal actually work? Why a sales tax, and why now? We took listener calls to discuss Project Anchorage with Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, Jenna Wright, and journalist Larry Persily.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Jenna Wright, President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Larry Persily, journalist
