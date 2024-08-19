What is Project Anchorage and could a sales tax improve the city? | Hometown, Alaska

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
Jenna Wright, President of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation, discuses ideas for Project Anchorage at the Peterson Tower on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

A group of business leaders in Anchorage is proposing a sales tax that would fund new community projects and relieve some property tax burdens. But how does this proposal actually work? Why a sales tax, and why now? We took listener calls to discuss Project Anchorage with Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO, Jenna Wright, and journalist Larry Persily.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Jenna Wright, President and CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
Larry Persily, journalist

LINKS:
Project Anchorage website
“Choose Anchorage: A Framework for Revitalization” report
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation website

