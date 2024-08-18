Teacher Tales | Addressing Alaskans

Sarah Cronick (left), of Hearthkyn, and Marie Achemah (right), of See Stories, appeared on State of Art earlier this year to discuss their event “Teacher Tales.” (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

School is back in session and teachers are back at work. The importance of educators is often overlooked, but they can have a major impact on a young person’s life. This episode of Addressing Alaskans features an event called “Teacher Tales.” It was presented in the format of The Moth and Arctic Entries and celebrates educators and all that they do. “Teacher Tales” was presented by Hearthkyn and See Stories.

The event took place earlier this year at the Bear Tooth Theater and these stories were re-recorded for this program.



STORYTELLERS:

1. Beki Toussaint

2. Katelyn Lanier-Moylan

3. Ellie VandeVesse

4. Willie Canady

5. Ricky Lind

6. Alysyn Thibault

7. Schwing

8. Sam Jordan



