Seward Highway sporadically closed in Indian during standoff with man

A standoff involving Anchorage police near Mile 103 of the Seward Highway in Indian on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Courtesy Lindsay Skrukrud)

Anchorage police are engaged in a standoff along the Seward Highway in Indian Friday morning, leading to intermittent closures of the highway.

According to a police statement, officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to a disturbance with a weapon at Mile 103 of the highway.

“Upon arrival, an adult male barricaded himself inside a motorhome,” police said in the statement. “There is no one else inside the motorhome with him.”

Police spokeswoman Amanda Brimanis said the incident does not pose a threat to public safety.

Video taken by a passing Alaska Public Media listener at about 9:30 a.m. showed about a dozen police vehicles at the scene, surrounding a motorhome in the corner of a parking lot.

Police said intermittent closures of the highway started at about 9:30 a.m., to allow responses from emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.