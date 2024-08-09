Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 9, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak’s Pier 2, August 25, 2023. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A group is working to restore some campaign finance limits that were struck down in 2021. Plus, a Coast Guard icebreaker returns from patrol early due to mechanical issues. And, Kodiak residents celebrate the “Trusty” Tustumena’s 60 years on the Alaska Marine Highway.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

Previous articleAnchorage’s Hmoob Cultural Center struggles to stay open as child care crisis continues

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR