Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A group is working to restore some campaign finance limits that were struck down in 2021. Plus, a Coast Guard icebreaker returns from patrol early due to mechanical issues. And, Kodiak residents celebrate the “Trusty” Tustumena’s 60 years on the Alaska Marine Highway.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.