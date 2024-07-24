An expert guide to medical weight loss | Line One

Over 40% of adults in the U.S. live with obesity, a condition that can increase the risk for health issues like heart disease and diabetes. The causes of obesity are complex, and while many services and products advertise quick fixes, true medical weight loss offers a science-backed approach to achieving a healthy weight, focused on long-term success through a holistic approach. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest explore how medical professionals can offer effective strategies for weight loss.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Aderonke “Ade” Akindipe – Family Nurse Practitioner, Owner and Chief Medical Officer at Rejuvenate Health and Wellness in Anchorage
