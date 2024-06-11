Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fisheries managers hope a long-term closure will help return king salmon to the Yukon River. Plus, Fairbanks adds an Indigenous voice to the school board. And, a climatologist explains why Juneau rain is so common, but not thunderstorms.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.