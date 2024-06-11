Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fisheries managers hope a long-term closure will help return king salmon to the Yukon River. Plus, Fairbanks adds an Indigenous voice to the school board. And, a climatologist explains why Juneau rain is so common, but not thunderstorms.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

