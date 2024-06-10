Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 10, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Moving king salmon to the endangered species list could impact fisheries all along the Gulf of Alaska. Plus, a lawsuit seeks to restore fishing rights for Alaskans on the state’s only Native reservation. And, Kodiak residents rescue a sea lion tangled in plastic.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Seward

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Hannah Flor and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.