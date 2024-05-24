Crafting children’s stories with Brooke Hartman | State of Art

Local children’s book author Brook Hartman has written stories including “The Littlest Airplane” and “All Aboard the Alaska Railroad.” (Courtesy of Brook Hartman)



With two kids of her own at home, children’s book author Brook Hartman has some tough critics, but a well of inspiration. Her book “Klyde the Kraken Wants a Friend,” a story about a sea monster who loves to hug, stemmed from her daughter’s well-loved bath toy. “Watch out for the Lion” was inspired by an excitable family dog.

Having been born and raised in Alaska, the state finds its way into her work. “The Littlest Airplane” and “All Aboard the Alaska Railroad” showcase the state, with the latter teaching kids about Alaska animals and the railroad. Her work is being recognized by literary groups and she has more books on the way.



In this episode Hartman tells us about finding a balance between appealing to kids and adults, where she finds inspiration and more.





