Judy Woodruff discusses political division in America | Alaska Insight

There’s no question that America is deeply politically divided, but what does this division mean for the future of our country? Longtime PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff has been traveling the country talking to Americans in the lead up to the next Presidential election to explore the causes and effects of intense political division. Woodruff was in Alaska recently to report on the state’s open primary system and ranked choice voting and she joins host Lori Townsend to discuss her series on this Alaska Insight.