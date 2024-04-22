Mountains to Sea Trails | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska’s mountains and oceans provide some of the most dramatic landscapes on earth. Anchorage trails have connected the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet for decades, with a few gaps. Just recently newly created trails make it possible to bike, hike, run or ski from Glen Alps to Knik Arm of Cook Inlet without crossing a single road.
The Anchorage Park Foundation designated a route called “Mountains to Sea Trails” with a video, signage and other information to help people navigate from Glen Alps trail head in Chugach State Park to Westchester Lagoon and the Anchorage Small Boat Launch, around 24 miles. To help explain the route and its history Host Paul Twardock is joined by Anchorage Park Foundation’s Diana Rhodes, cyclist Christina Grande and filmmaker William Melton.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS: Diana Rhodes, Anchorage Park Foundation Christina Grande, cyclist William Melton, filmmaker
